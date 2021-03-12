Goats Help Build Community Prosperity and Solidarity in Haiti

Last Monday it was as if a bank was operating in the remote farming community of Sarrasin in Haiti’s Central Plateau. But instead of 11 new accounts being opened with cash deposits, 11 members of the Smallholder Farmers Alliance (SFA) each received a goat. Livestock is important for milk production, but to smallholders it is also the equivalent of a bank account that can be cashed out to cover major family expenses. For SFA farmers, livestock has an additional role as the basis of our “passing gift” program. It began in Sarrasin last summer when 20 farmers – a balance of women and men selected by community consensus – each received a goat they will own only after gifting two offspring to other farmers on the community list. That is what Monday’s ceremony was about: the first offspring from the original 20 goats were presented to 11 farmers on that list. These latest recipients will in turn own their goats after giving away two offspring. Having been set in motion with this passing gift tradition built in, the program is completely owned and managed by the community and will continue to build prosperity and solidarity in Sarrasin for years.