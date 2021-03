Goats Help Build Community Prosperity and Solidarity in Haiti

Our first passing gift livestock program began in 2013 when SFA farmers in our Gonaive branch received a gift of 19 cows (and one bull) from Heifer International . Since then there have been 36 offspring from that original gift, and the program is still going strong. The only long-term cost to the SFA for this and other locations where the program currently operates is sponsoring a veterinarian to visit regularly.

Sarrasin is the newest of the SFA’s seven branches, and in all of them farmer members plant trees to earn credits they exchange for crop seed, hand tools and agricultural training. In several locations, tree planting also earns them participation in the passing gift livestock program.

There are more than 2,000 farmers who benefit from the SFA agricultural services in Sarrasin, while 850 are full members and operate the core agroforestry program. This translates to managing two nurseries that last year produced 53,000 trees.