The buildings are abandoned, the cars burned out, the trash piled high into barricades. To the south is the area devastated by last month’s earthquake, to the north is the capital Port-au-Prince where in July the president was murdered in his home. The misery of Haiti, facing natural disaster on top of political crisis, has been amply documented. But to grasp the challenge, look in the once-teemi

Read more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/onweb/gangs-now-run-haiti-filling-a-vacuum-left-by-years-of-collapse

Copyright © BloombergQuint