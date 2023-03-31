From rap royalty to federal court, Fugees star on trial in financial scheme

A quarter-century ago, as a member of the pioneering hip-hop trio the Fugees, Pras Michél basked in the glow of two Grammy Awards the group received for its mega-platinum 1996 album, “The Score.” This was the peak of his celebrity. After he, Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill split up in 1997, Michél’s solo career waned, and he shifted to other profit-making ventures — including, a prosecutor said Thursday, illegally funneling $2 million in stolen foreign money into a U.S. presidential campaign and scheming to quash an FBI investigation of the corrupt Malaysian financier who supplied the cash.

Prakazrel “Pras” Michél, who turned 50 last fall, was rap royalty back in the day. Now, clad in a dark suit and striped tie, he sat in a federal courtroom in Washington, on trial in one of many legal cases arising tangentially from a gargantuan crime: the looting of roughly $4.5 billion from Malaysia’s state-owned investment and development fund.

The scandal has touched scores of people, some famous, whose names are likely to be heard in testimony in U.S. District Court over the next month: actor Leonardo DiCaprio, reality star Kim Kardashian, casino magnate Steve Wynn and others who became entangled — wittingly or unwittingly — in what authorities said were plots to launder vast sums of pilfered money, gain influence in the White House during the Obama and Trump administrations, and short-circuit a years-long Justice Department probe related to the Malaysian embezzlement.

“This is a case about political intrigue, backroom dealing, fake names, burner phones and lies,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole R. Lockhart said Thursday in her opening statement in Michél’s trial. She said that for his role in various criminal conspiracies, in 2012 and in 2017 and 2018, Michél pocketed about $88 million that belonged “to the Malaysian people.”

Some defendants charged in the sprawling investigation have made deals with prosecutors. One of them, former top Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy, was described by Lockhart in court as “the fixer.” She said “the fixer” sought to use his access to President Donald Trump in 2018 to advance one of several criminal conspiracies tied to the thievery in Malaysia. After Broidy pleaded guilty in the case, admitting to illegally lobbying for foreign nationals, Trump pardoned him on his last full day as president.

Trump pardons, ranked

Lockhart said Broidy will testify against Michél for the government.

Referring to Michél’s once-lucrative recording career, Lockhart suggested that his time in the hip-hop limelight was long over. “The defendant needed money and was willing to do anything he could to get it,” she told the jury, saying Michél “was willing to break any law necessary to get paid.”

Defense attorney David E. Kenner deferred his opening remarks until prosecutors finish presenting their evidence. In past public statements, Kenner said his client is innocent. Michél has pleaded not guilty to a 12-count indictment accusing him of money laundering, campaign-finance violations, acting as an unregistered agent for foreign nationals, witness tampering and lying to banks.

In one scheme, in 2012, Michél received “almost $18 million” from Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho for illegally funneling $2 million into President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign, Lockhart said. Authorities have described Low as among the looters of the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, known as 1MDB. They said he used the stolen money to pay for a lavish lifestyle in the United States, including bacchanalian parties with celebrities, supermodels and movers and shakers in New York, Hollywood and elsewhere.

He met the former Fugees hip-hop artist at a Manhattan nightspot.

Michél is accused of enlisting straw donors, all U.S. citizens, to contribute the $2 million in permissible increments to the Obama campaign, without the campaign knowing the money’s actual source. Paying for Michél’s help was part of Low’s plan to expand his network of swanky and powerful acquaintances — “to get in a room with President Obama,” as Lockhart put it. Eventually, Low got to pose for a Christmas photo with Obama, who was a fan of Michél’s music.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/news/fugees-rapper-pras-michels-conspiracy-trial-begins/vi-AA19h7fR?t=8