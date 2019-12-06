FINALLY!!!! – DRUG DEALER SENATOR BEAUPLAN, WIFE & CHILDREN BLOCKED FROM ENTRY TO UNITED STATES

February 21, 2019
After generating fictitious report on PETROCARIBE CORRUPTION – that left most of the criminals involved, from its pages, including him, and sponsoring the spreading of oil on roads, to cause accidents, which took almost 2 dozen lives, Senator Beauplan planned a vacation away from the criminal chaos he has generated.
http://www.haitian-truth.org/arrogance-senator-beauplan-just-bought-a-600000-home-in-orlando-from-money-skimmed-from-43000000-taiwanese-haitian-airport-deal-how-many-other-senators-have-sipped-at-this-well/
He has a $600,000 home in Orlando, large Bank of America accounts, and children illegally enrolled in American schools (while Haitian schools are closed).
The Senator’s first “oil spill” near the airport, saw a government car lose control and slide into a mass of people, killing 9 and horribly injuring many others.
More recently, a “Beauplan Oil Spill” saw a UN Armoured vehicle slide on top of a loaded Tap Tap killing a dozen.
The latest, yesterday, sat a “Beauplan Oil Spill” on Bourdon create an accident in which a car hit and EDH pole severly injuring a passenger.