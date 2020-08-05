FDA’s Shifting Standards for Chinese Face Masks Fuel Confusion

Some states stop using KN95s to protect workers; agency cites ‘regulatory flexibility’
A Meals and Drug Administration effort to deal with a scarcity of protecting masks has as an alternative opened the floodgates to three,500 Chinese language producers’ promoting merchandise of widely varying quality, doubtlessly placing the general public in danger and leaving some U.S. states with stockpiles of masks they now not belief as protecting gear, a WSJ evaluation discovered.
Going through a extreme scarcity of N95 respirator masks within the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the FDA made an emergency choice to permit importation of thousands and thousands of Chinese-made masks, usually referred to as KN95s, that have been supposed to offer comparable levels of virus protection.
However the FDA itself created confusion about which Chinese language manufacturers might be trusted for medical use, partially by giving—then revoking—its stamp of approval to masks that turned out to be subpar. A few of the corporations given preliminary approval have been simply weeks outdated or posted incomplete mask-quality assessments, the Journal discovered.
The company additionally relaxed its guidelines governing Chinese language masks aimed toward most of the people, permitting tons of of manufacturers to be bought with little oversight and few high quality checks, regulatory information present, rendering the KN95 label all however meaningless.