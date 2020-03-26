Fauci: ‘You don’t make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline’ on relaxing public health measures

“You may see in a relatively shorter period of time, when you’re seeing the inkling of the flattening and coming down,” Fauci said in reference to slowing the speed of the outbreak. “But you know, you can’t make an arbitrary decision until you see what you’re dealing with. You need the data.”

Fauci, a veteran doctor, also hasn’t been afraid to refute Trump to the President’s face.

The dynamic was on full display when Trump was asked earlier this month about a timeline for a vaccine during a White House meeting opened up to reporters.

“I don’t know what the time will be. I’ve heard very quick numbers, that of months. And I’ve heard pretty much a year would be an outside number. So I think that’s not a bad range. But if you’re talking about three to four months in a couple of cases, a year in other cases,” Trump said.

Fauci, who was in the room, immediately corrected the President: “Let me make sure you get the … information. A vaccine that you make and start testing in a year is not a vaccine that’s deployable.”