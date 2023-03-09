Farmers United to Help Feed and Reforest Haiti

Haiti is a nation in chaos, but that is not the whole story. There is progress being made, even in the midst of the current turmoil. Please click on the image below to find out how the planting of over one million trees in 2022 became a form of currency used by thousands of smallholders to finance increased farm yields and household incomes. It is a very practical story, but at the same time a story of courage, resilience and hope.

We would like to thank all those who supported the Smallholder Farmers Alliance in 2022.

We continue to depend on public support and invite you to consider a donation of any amount in order to help the farmers who are helping to feed and reforest Haiti.