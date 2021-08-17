Farmer-led Earthquake Recovery Effort in Haiti

The farmer members of SFA Laborde, working with our regional agronomist Abel Dorvilne, have put together the following two-part operation that your donation will support:

EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE: 1) TENTS, because so many homes were destroyed or damaged and many people are sleeping in the open in the midst of heavy rains; 2) FOOD, because markets have been disrupted, particularly for food like rice that comes from outside the immediate area; 3) MEDICAL CARE, because there is no medical facility in the immediate area and injured farmers and their families need help; and 4) WATER, because the water in local wells and other natural sources has turned red as a result of the earthquake, and so either bottled water or water treatment solutions are needed.

RECOVERY ASSISTANCE: 1) SEED, to replace what was lost in the earthquake and to increase the SFA’s seed bank program to include more farmers in the area, 2) PUMPS, so that irrigation can be expanded and yields improved, 3) LIVESTOCK, to replace animals lost in the earthquake and to increase the impact of the SFA goat program, and 4) FRUIT TREES, so that the existing SFA nurseries can replace lost trees and have a higher output of breadfruit, coconuts, mangoes and avocados.

We would like to introduce you to one of the SFA Laborde farmers who is making this request.