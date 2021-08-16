ELEMENTS WITHIN HAITIAN SOCIETY STILL LOOKING TO REPLACE PM ARIEL HENRY AS ELECTORAL PROCESS MOVES FORWARD

THIS STUPIDITY LIKE TRYING TO REPLACE AIRLINE CAPTAIN AS AIRCRAFT IN FINAL STAGES OF LANDING IN BAD WEATHER.
SUICIDE!!
Like a crippled airliner, with two engines on fire, Haiti is on final approach to the electoral process that will give us a government and new Constitution.
There is no guarantee that either the government, or the Constitution will be of high quality, but their creation is an important step in Haiti’s path to ultimate recovery.
Thie week’s catastrophic earthquake, followed by the threat of hurricanes are big enough challenges to National survival, without our present Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, facing continued challenges to his position.
We don’t need a replacement Prime Minister.
We don’t need a President Provisioire.
We don’t need a lot of foreign interference and dumb suggestions.
What the Nation needs, at this important point in time, is the support of every Haitian, no matter what his/her specific belief may be, to reach a successful conclusion of this process.
Our future depends upon this.
The future of those, who would destabalise our existing Prime Minister, and his efforts, depend upon this.
Opposition elements are like a man cutting the tree branch he is sitting upon.
But, unfortunately, tht is the nature of Haiti.
TIME FOR A CHANGE.
EVERYONE MUST GET BEHIND PRIME MINISTER ARIEL HENRY’S EFFORT TO DELIVER SUCCESSFUL FREE-AND-FAIR-ELECTIONS.