DRACULA CANNOT ENTER A HOUSE UNLESS INVITED BY SOMEONE WHO LIVES THERE

   February 9, 2020  Leave a comment

February 9, 2020
In the classic Bram Stoker novel  – DRACULA – the blood-sucking Dracula could not enter  house unless invited in by someone who lived there.
We can apply the DRACULA CONCEPT to Haitian politics.
Why should President Moise invite someone into his government if they have tried to force his collapse in the past??
The selection of a Prime Minister, is key to the final months of the Jovenel Moise Mandate. The Prime Minister selected to lead the way through our final segment of the Jovenel Moise Presidency should not be one who worked aggressively against Jovenel’s survival, our government’s survival, the Nation’s survival and our very personal survival – as Haitians!.
We understand at least two people are free of the DRACULA CONCEPT.
FRITZ WILLIAM MICHEL 

And
JEAN HECTOR ANACASIS
Without exception, all other suggested Prime Minister potentials have actively – at one time or another – worked to destroy the Jovenel Moise Presidency.
If the Nation is to survive, President Jovenel Moise must make a thoughtful, careful selection to fill the post of Prime Minister.
THE WRONG CHOICE COULD SEE A 2020 DRACULA SUCK THE LIFE BLOOD FROM OUR NATION AND DESTROY THE PRESIDENCY.
