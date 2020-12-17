Dr. Fauci says U.S. could return to normal by mid-fall if most people get Covid vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The U.S. could return to some semblance of normality, like safely eating indoors at restaurants and going to the movies, by the mid-fall if enough people are vaccinated against the disease, White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday.

“So if we can get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated by let’s say the end of the second, the beginning of the third quarter – by the time we get into mid-fall of 2021, we can be approaching some level of normality,” Fauci told CNBC’s Meg Tirrell during a special edition of the “Healthy Returns”conference.

To get back to normal, however, Fauci said between 75% and 85% of the population will need to to get inoculated against Covid-19. That would create an “umbrella” of immunity to prevent further spread of the virus, Fauci said.

“That would be able to protect even the vulnerables who have not been vaccinated, or those in which the vaccine has not been effective,” Fauci said.