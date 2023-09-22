According to the Colombian newspaper EL Tiempo, Dominican President Luis Abinader participated in the financing, to the tune of 4 million dollars, of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. The motive for this act would be precisely the late president’s project for a dam on the Massacre River. This revelation was made to the newspaper EL Tiempo by a retired Colombian soldier who had recruited 6 mercenaries at the request of a relative and a henchman of the Dominican president. The money was transferred via a Dominican bank to Unibank in 13 payments. The name of the Haitian merchant who received this money still remains unknown. According to the Colombian soldier, the FBI is aware of this information which it keeps secret.

https://www.eltiempo.com/