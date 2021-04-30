Posted in Elections DICTATORSHIP OF A FEW WHO CREATE CHAOS ` April 30, 2021 Leave a comment April 30, 2021 Even as President Moise moves to inaugurate the massive Baraj Maryon hydroelectric project, probably the most important since the Duvalier Presidency, https://www.facebook.com/HAITI-AN-AVAN-102236108212131/videos/baraj-maryon-an-ap-avanse-gade-tipati-sa-ladanl-prezidan-j%C3%B3venel-moises-ap-trava/300637678284169/?__so__=permalink&__rv__=related_videos a few terrorists, claiming to be politicians, murder, burn, kidnap, create roadblocks and otherwise work to paralyze the Nation. Unless Haiti escapes from the poisonous concept of TRANSITION there is no hope for our future. Every time someone is elected, people set out to demand TRANSITION. Haiti will enter an INFINITY OF TRANSITION if President Moise fails to complete his mandate in 2022. Adelina Dayiti Author: `