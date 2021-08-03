DEALING WITH HAITIAN POLITICIANS IS LIKE HERDING KITTENS

August 3, 2021

The fact that we have 113 going on 117 political parties, registered for Haiti’s planned election, should indicate how totally fragmented the basic concept of cooperation and Democracy is.

How many Presidential candidates will we have???

The outsider must understand, Haitians enter politics to make money, not to help the Nation.

Unless the Martians, who beam down into Haiti, understand this their Universal Translator will find no language for meaningful conversations.

Like the Proverbial Car Accident, viewed by several witnesses. No one sees the event the same way. Seems as though each was present at different event, somewhere else.

The International Community “beams down” an “away team” to the surface of Haiti. The outsiders may return to their planet believing they have managed to convince Haitians to do “A not B,” even as the Haitians interpret their interaction as authorizing Haitians to do “B not A.”

So it is with Daniel Foote, Special Envoy for Haiti. He “beams down” to Haiti for meetings with people who represent no one, then “beams back up” to the outside world, satisfied with his mission.

Outsiders should observe “The Prime Directive” of Star Trek and not interfere with the true, basic realities of Haiti. Operate within these realities, making small corrections to reach a goal’

The International Community wants elections, and a vote on a new Constitution.

Seems simple.

Not so!

Very complex so the International Community should follow Bill Clinton’s classic comment. KEEP IT SIMPLE STUPID!

Daniel Foote should press his Haitian contacts to focus everything on the Elections/Constitution. He should warn them of the potential negative actions against those who confuse the issue by, pressing for their appointment as President Provisoire.

WE DON’T NEED A PRESIDENT PROVISOIRE OVER THE FEW MONTHS BETWEEN TODAY AND THE BALLOT!! TO APPOINT ONE IS A DEFINITE – DIRECT GUARANTEE THAT THERE WILL BE NO BALLOT FOR ONE…. PERHAPS TWO OR THREE YEARS, IF AT ALL.

WE HAVE PRIME MINISTER ARIEL HENRY WHO CAN LEAD THE NATION THROUGH THE ELECTORL PROCESS.

It is time that everyone realizes we are in our present, disastrous situation, because of International Community interference. The outside world presses solutions upon us, then never follows through…. or total reverses course, creating confusion and disaster.

Like 100 people running down a narrow, darkened corridor, only to have the leaders reverse course without warning.

Let’s get the elections on course.

Cancel Visas of anyone derailing this process.

Get a REAL PRESIDENT in place, with a new Constitution eliminating the Senate, and start the recovery process.

Having some experience in herding kittens, and trying to get Haitians collective agreement on something, perhaps so simple as agreeing today is Tuesday, I am not optimistic.