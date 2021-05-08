CUP OF WATER ON A RAGING FIRE – INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY SENDS “EXPERTS” TO ASSIST WITH ELECTIONS

May 16, 2021

The situation is totally insane!

The International Community – UN, OAS, CORE Group…State Department.. etc. – has allowed Haiti’s situation to deteriorate onto a level from which independent recover is impossible, then offers a few “Election Experts,” where 30 US Marines would fit the requirement.

Haiti has faced ongoing problems, generated by the International Community’s refusal to deal with Haiti, on the basis of FACTS , instead of LIES , generated by Aristide and others’ efficient propaganda.

The outrage that has brought us to the present impasse, originated from the 1994 Governors Island Accord, under which General Cedras agreed to step down, replaced by a new Commander in Chief, selected from existing General Officers.

Elections were to be held in December, 1994.

Aristide would be toast.

Or so the Americans thought.

They always underestimated “The Little Priest.”

Aristide returned, with 23,000 American troops, appointed a new General, by illegally promoting a Lieutenant Colonel Fire Chief to Brigadier, and had him unconstitutionally disband the Forces Armees d’Haiti . This crime was committed with the complicity of the American general overseeing the occupation force.

Elections were derailed/delayed.

Aristide played a game in which he would claim the three years he had spent in Washington, unless Rene Preval was accepted as President. A bizarre electoral process was held, in which polling stations each had 450 Haitians registered. In the resulting vote, many polling stations recorded, 0… 5 or six, sometimes 10 votes, out of their 450.

With this “landslide” Preval became President.

The new police force – the PNH – was created and many officers received training in the United States or Canada.

Aristide demanded total loyalty from all PNH officers and- to this end – fired those trained by the United States and Canada.

The United States and Canada said nothing!

The PNH became an Aristide controlled element. Aristide still controls a large percentage of the force.

As a coup de grace , Aristide created the ROBATEAU MASSACRE, a non-event from April 22, 1994, when Aristide activists assaulted the FAdH Caserne in Gonaives. No one was killed. The American Military Attaché, Colonel Steve Lovasc, upon investigating, April 23, heard of one lady who had been injured. He could never find her to confirm the injury.

From this non-event we saw a phantasy scenario in which FAdH and FRAPH members attacking Robateau, a slum near Gonaives, shooting dozens. The numbers grew with each retelling. FRAPH was an organization which grew out of the LRH , a political party, the League of Haitian Resistance .

To explain the lack of bodies, Aristide’s people said they had been thrown in the ocean, or buried. Now, if you ever visit Robateau, you will see the impossibility of either concept.

As a result of this, a trail was held in which all of the senior FADH staff was convicted of murder, and other assorted human rights crimes, even though there was no supporting evidence. When you control the government, you control the courts, and Aristide used this reality to generate his “history,” effectively derailing any effort to revive our army.

Under the Governors Island Accord , the Americans expected the Forces Armees d’Haiti to counterbalance Aristide’s predicted grab for dictatorial power. This concept failed – totally, because the Americans never insisted on Aristide’s compliance.

Now, we find ourselves in May, 2021, paying for the original disasters, generated in 1994 with Aristide’s return, and the Americans’ failure to supervise that situation in a manner that met with their promises, and guarantees.

It is no surprise that the International Community is acting in a manner that guarantees the final destruction of Haiti’s society through the utilization of a poison known as DEMOCRAC Y, generated by “Free and Fair Elections,” in which no more than 20% of the Traditional Society votes. They lost any faith in Democracy with the original ballots after Jean Claude Duvalier’s departure.

DEMOCRACY HAS NO CALORIES.

We now see President Jovenel Moise, who won two elections with something like 59% in the first rounds, assaulted by people whose combined 19 political parties garnered something like a total of 17%, pressed to step down so they can form a “TRANSITION TO NOWHERE.”

In spite of the efforts to topple his government, President Moise just inaugurated the BARAJ MARYON a massive hydroelectric project that – alone – will stand as an amazing legacy for President Moise.

Haiti does not need a handful of impotent election advisors.

HAITI REQUIRES INTERVENTION BY A FORCE LARGE ENOUGH TO GUARANTEE COMPLETION OF PRESIDENT MOISE’S MANDATE – THE PEOPLE’S MANDATE,

58% TWICE!!

OTHERWISE WE ARE DESTINED TO LIVE THROUGH AN ONGOING –“INFINITY OF TRANSITIONS.”

Adelina Dayiti