Covid: Canada sounds the alarm as cases overtake US

Hospital admissions and the number of patients in intensive care also set records for Ontario: 1,955 and 701, respectively.

The expert panel said the best-case scenario would bring new cases down to about 5,000 a day, but only with considerably more stringent public health measures than the ones now in place.

It would also require a vaccination rate of 300,000 a day – three times the current pace.

Last week the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario warned doctors that they might have to start making decisions about who to admit to intensive care, because units were stretched almost to capacity.

The co-chairman of Ontario’s expert panel, Adalsteinn Brown, said Ontario’s hospitals could no longer function normally.

“Our children’s hospitals are admitting adults. This has never happened in Ontario before. It’s never happened in Canada before.”

A field hospital is now being set up in the car park of one of Toronto’s main hospitals.

How is the vaccination campaign going?

After a slow start, the pace of vaccination is now picking up. Canada was quick to buy up stocks of vaccine doses, but until recently the rollout was lagging behind other industrialised countries.

Nine million Canadians have now received at least one vaccine dose.

There was mixed news on Friday. Moderna said it would cut its next shipment to Canada by almost half, to 650,000 doses, but Pfizer is to supply an additional eight million doses after it reached a new deal with the Canadian government.

Unlike some European countries, Canada has not withdrawn the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, but is advising its use only in patients over 55 while the risk from blood clots is assessed. Canadian health officials say the risk from catching Covid-19 far outweighs the risk of rare blood clots.