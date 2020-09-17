Coronavirus live updates: India records world’s highest increase in new COVID-19 cases

India’s case count is on track to surpass that of the U.S. within weeks.
Over 29.9 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The criteria for diagnosis — through clinical means or a lab test — has varied from country-to-country. Still, the actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.
Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the virus has rapidly spread to every continent except Antarctica.
The United States is the worst-affected country, with more than 6.6 million diagnosed cases and at least 197,397 deaths.
California has the most cases of any U.S. state, with more than 773,000 people diagnosed, according to Johns Hopkins data. California is followed by Texas and Florida, with over 697,000 cases and over 674,000 cases, respectively.
Nearly 170 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are being tracked by the World Health Organization, at least six of which are in crucial phase three trials.
Utah reports highest single-day case count
“This week, the state has seen a troubling spike in COVID cases after a promising August,” Herbert tweeted, calling this “a wake up call.”
“Fortunately, we have not yet seen a spike in hospitalizations or deaths related to this current spike — but as those are lagging indicators — we may see increased hospitalizations and deaths, much like we did from the surge in July,” he said.
Herbert said he called an emergency meeting of Utah’s Unified Command and is meeting with “local stakeholders, epidemiologists and medical experts to develop a targeted plan to contain these outbreaks.” The governor also urged local leaders to make sure their policies are in the best shape possible.
Texas businesses to soon up capacity to 75%
Rules for reopening are based on Texas’ 22 “hospital regions.” Nineteen of the 22 regions have less than 15% of hospital patients diagnosed with COVID-19, so those regions can reopen restaurants, retail, offices, museums, libraries and manufacturing at 75% capacity.
The only parts of the state where businesses cannot reopen at 75% capacity are the Rio Grande Valley, the Laredo area and the Victoria area. To qualify for a 75% capacity reopening, those locations must get their hospitals to under 15% COVID-19 patients for at least one week.
Bars across Texas are required to stay closed because they are “nationally recognized as COVID spreading locations,” said Gov. Greg Abbott.
