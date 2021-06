June 7, 2021

The Conseil Electoral Provisoire has taken all factors, into consideration and believes the threat of COVID-19 is such that the Constitutional Referendum, scheduled for June 27, 2021, will not go ahead, at this time.

The entire Referendum situation had become a childish game as tiny, tiny opposition elements used it to focus negative attacks on the Jovenel Moise Presidency. These selfish minorities were working to steal the massive Haitian majority’s right to have a proper, functioning Constitution.

Haiti is faced with an accelerating effort by these tiny minorities to bring chaos to the streets in time for the visiting OAS mission.

No matter what – the Jovenel Moise Presidency must run to the final finish line in February, 2022 – transitioning to a newly elected President, whoever that might be.

Adelina Dayiti