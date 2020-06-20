Column: ‘Bad idea’ doesn’t begin to describe Trump’s Tulsa rally

Check, check, check, check. The Tulsa rally has it all.

Except masks and social distancing. This week, a Tulsa lawsuit sought to make safety measures mandatory at the rally. “If ASM Global” — which runs the rally arena — “moves forward with the event without adequate review, planning, training, protective equipment, and safeguards, cases of COVID-19 — and the unavoidable attendant deaths — will rise,” the lawsuit said.

A Tulsa judge denied the request; it’s now at the state Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the campaign has required ticketholders to swear they won’t sue if they do get sick. And rallygoers will be issued hand sanitizer and masks, but nothing is mandatory. Given that Trump is still shaking hands and refusing to mask up, even health-conscious attendees are likely to pack themselves in and go mask-free, if only as a sign of respect for their devil-may-care hero.

This rally is really shaping up to be a teeming petri dish inside a wrecking ball inside a juggernaut.