CDC says 7-day average of daily U.S. Covid cases surpassed peak seen last summer

While data published on the CDC website shows a decline in the seven-day average of daily case counts in the following days, a separate coronavirus dataset maintained by Johns Hopkins University does not show a decline. Rather it shows a continued increase in the seven-day average to nearly 80,000 new cases per day as of Sunday.

“While we desperately want to be done with this pandemic, Covid-19 is clearly not done with us and so, our battle must last a little longer,” Walensky said during a White House Covid briefing. “This is hard. This is heavy. But, we are in this together. And as we learn more about Covid, we continue to rely on proven ways to protect ourselves, our children and our loved ones.”

The CDC director’s comments come as Covid cases in the U.S. begin to spike once again, with the highly contagious delta variant fueling infections, particularly in regions of the nation with low vaccination rates.

One out of 3 Covid cases occurred in Florida and Texas over the past week, White House Covid czar Jeff Zients said Monday. About 17% of cases came from seven states with low vaccination rates, he added.