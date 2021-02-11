CDC recommends double masks to help protect against COVID-19

After months of demands for federal health officials to update mask recommendations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines Wednesday that include wearing well-fitting face masks or two masks at a time to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The updated guidance follows the release of new research from the CDC which tested various masks in a lab setting and found evidence that combining a cloth mask over a surgical mask could dramatically reduce both the spread of the virus to others and exposure to the virus oneself.

The CDC’s new recommendations advise Americans to select masks with a nose wire that can be adjusted for a snug fit, and to use a mask fitter or brace to better seal their masks. The CDC also recommends wearing a mask with multiple layers for greater protection, or layering a cloth mask over a disposable medical mask.

For a better fit, it advises knotting the ear loops of the disposable mask and then tucking and flattening the extra material on the sides. The CDC says it does not recommend wearing two disposable masks at a time. And it says there is no need to layer another mask with a KN95 mask, the commonly-used alternative to the professional-grade N95 masks used by health care workers and first responders. "I want to be clear that these new scientific data released today do not change the specific recommendations about who should wear a mask or when they should wear one. But they do provide new information on why wearing a well-fitting mask is so important," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House COVID-19 briefing.