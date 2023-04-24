CANADIANS – A QUESTION FOR FRITZ JEAN MAJOR THIEF – “WAS IT ONLY $12,000,000 YOU STOLE AS ARISTIDE GOVERNOR OF CENTRAL BANK??”

April 24, 2023

Fritz Jean is being hosted by the Canadian media and Haitian diaspora as a patriotic Haitian who will lead the Nation to salvation.

This is a sad situation that sees Fritz Jean, an unindicted criminal, presenting himself as the flag-bearer for a new Haiti. He should be added to the Sanctions List by Canada, the United States and International Community and his accounts frozen.

He has committed numerous other crimes, but the key issue focuses upon the time Aristide had him functioning as Governor of “la Banque de la Republique d’Haiti” – Haiti’s Central Bank. As some point the International Community donated some $30,000,000 to create a museum. Fritz Jean immediately stole $12,000,000 and barely escaped with his life as Aristide tried to have him arrested.

He is funding his grab for power with this stolen cash.

Some members of the Haitian/Canadian diaspora had to leave Haiti because of Fritz Jean.

Enough is enough.

THE CANADIAN MEDIA MUST ASK FRITZ JEAN: “WHERE DID YOU HIDE THE $12,000,000 YOU STOLE FROM HAITI’S TREASURY?!!”

For the rest of you, take a look at this shifty face and ask yourself this question: “Would you buy a used car from this guy?”