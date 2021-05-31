CALIFORNIA & HAITI HAVE DEMOCRACY IN COMMON

May 31, 2021

Because of certain societal factors, complex subjects, in both California and Haiti, are reduced to simple equations. These don’t require any understanding of the elements involved, by the mass of potential voters.

Focused Propaganda/PR Campaigns work to a positive or negative result, depending upon the agenda involved.

In HAITI the most vocal element, in the Referendum Debate , is the “ABA REFERENDUM” faction, funding by a variety of diverse elements, each with a specific agenda. These agendas do not necessarily….. in fact, rarely align with each other.

But, they are focused upon the collapse of President Jovenel Moise’s government, the Nation’s Democratically Elected Government, your government, my government …. with no real alternative put forward to replace Jovenel’s team.

However, combined they present a formidable weight against President Moise’s effort to create a new, balanced Constitution for Haiti.

Guys like Boulos, Andre Michel, Youri Latortue, Privert, and a diverse band of commercial interests agree on only one thing.

The maintenance of Haiti’s present, unstable status quo, a status quo Jovenel would like to change in positive ways, and a new Constitution is the first step.

CALIFORNIA is a much more sophisticated society, but the rule remains the same as the challenge in Haiti. Reduce a complex subject to simplistic, meaningless phrases that will be given meaning via expensive PR campaigns.

In each situation, the major factor is funding, creating a potential imbalance with the publics’ interest, and that of a few individuals, or organizations.

A super California Ad Campaign – with “glittering personalities,” and high production values, costs money, often tens of millions of dollars! This type of funding needs a “focused Interest” and the general public really couldn’t give a damn.

So – perhaps – less than a single percentage point, moves to influence the 30% of the qualified California voters, who will actually take the time to cast a ballot.

It takes 50% plus, at least a single vote, to win.

So less than 1% works to influence 15% plus one vote to control 100% of the game. Not a “Majority Vote” by any stretch of the imagination.

BUT, THAT IS AMERICAN DEMOCRACY!

PROPOSITION 35 – Human Trafficking (Whatever that may mean legally) was simplified to vote yes or no on Proposition 35… with no mention of the subject.

VOTE YES PROPOSITION 35

VOTE NO PROPOSITION 35

Emotions were generated, via expensive pro and con advertising campaigns, promoting Proposition 35 like a new deodorant or feature film. The wording PROPOSITION 35 took on a life of their own, even though the vast majority would never have any idea of what it stood for. The following link will show you the thousands of legal mumbo jumbo words that were reduced to PROPOSITION 35.

The California Mathematics apply to Haiti’s unsophisticated society.

Less than 1% of the electorate are moving to influence 50% plus one of the potential voter, probably something around 300,000 out of a voter base pressing 4,000,000.

A Yes Vote on the Constitutional Referendum could save Haiti from its rush towards the Abyss . Unfortunately, a tiny, tiny, minute percentage of the Haitian society could well derail the Referendum and its positive result.

Democracy has no Calories!

The vast Haitian majority has already departed from the game called Democracy, disgusted by people like Andre Michel and his gang!

THERE ARE MORE PRACTICAL, PRODUCTIVE THINGS TO DO WITH THEIR LIVES.

Adelina Dayiti