Breakthrough as highly effective malaria vaccine raises hopes of controlling disease

London (CNN) A vaccine against malaria has shown record efficacy in a Phase II trial, a pre-print study released on Friday by Oxford University shows, raising hopes that one of the world’s most deadly diseases could be brought under control.

The vaccine, developed by Oxford and known as R21, showed up to 77% efficacy in a trial of 450 children in Burkina Faso over 12 months, the university said in a statement. It said the shot was the first to meet the World Health Organization’s Malaria Vaccine Technology Roadmap goal of a malaria vaccine with at least 75% efficacy.

“These are very exciting results showing unprecedented efficacy levels from a vaccine that has been well tolerated in our trial programme,” Halidou Tinto, the trial’s principal investigator, said in a statement. “We look forward to the upcoming Phase III trial to demonstrate large-scale safety and efficacy data for a vaccine that is greatly needed in this region.”

The study inoculated 450 children between the ages of 5 to 17 months. They were split into three groups, and researchers reported the higher dose group were 77% less likely to get the disease, “and 71% in the lower dose adjuvant group, over 12 months of follow-up,” the statement said.

It was noted that there were “no serious adverse events related to the vaccine,” the statement added.