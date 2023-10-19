BEHIND A MOUNTAIN THERE’S A MOUNTAIN – WHAT IN GOD’S NAME IS THE UN THINKING OF – THEIR ACTION THREATENS BASIC NATIONAL SURVIVAL

OCT 19, 2023
MICHAEL COLLINS
The United Nations has spent the last generation doing its best to destroy Haiti, and the Haitian people. Billions of American dollars have been pissed onto dry sand as sequence, after sequence of UN teams have cycled through our countryside.
LISTEN TO THIS VIDEO – IT TELLS THE STORY!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usq3vw9uRbg
-
We have had Sri Lankins running whore houses,
-
Uruguayan sailors- 5 of them – raped a young man in Port Salut. This was originally vehemently denied by the UN until an extremely graphic video tape of the crime emerged, generated by the rapists!.
-
Thousands of UN personnel have left babies behind.
-
UN personnel ran high level smuggling operations.
-
Children were molested and the guilty parties were quietly sent home
-
And then there was Cholera as the new Nepalese team, already infected with cholera, dumped their raw shit into the river system. Days later cholera erupted and killed over 40,000 Haitians – not the 6,000 now mentioned in today’s media commentary. The UN refused to help and originally denied responsibility.
-
We are awaiting a new influx of SIDA/AIDS infected guys from Kenya who boast an amazingly negative human rights record. They speak English and Swahili. And they will be accompanied by some Mongolians who speak another weird language.
-
This is all about money.
The budget is supposedly $400,000,000.
This $400,000,000 would be better spent on Haitian infrastructure and internal security. Perhaps, some rice and beans for starving kids.
HAITI DOES NOT NEED A BUNCH OF KENYANS WITH THE POTENTIAL TO RE-INTRODUCE AIDS/SIDA INTO THE HAITIAN POPULATION. WE DO NOT NEED THE UN’S KENYANS WITH THEIR ABYSMAL HUMAN RIGHTS RECORDS.
GIVE HAITI THE FUNDING AND WE WILL SOLVE OUR OWN PROBLEMS.