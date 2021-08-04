 Posted in Crime/Corruption

Assassination Mastermind May Still Be at Large, Haiti’s Caretaker Leader Says

Prime Minister Ariel Henry says he believes that none of the more than 40 people detained in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse have the capacity to organize the complex plot.

 

