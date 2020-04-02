Anti-malaria drug helps speed up recovery of coronavirus patients: study

The antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine has shown promise in treating the coronavirus – helping to speed up the recovery of a small number of patients suffering a mild form of the illness, according to a report.

In a study published online this week, Chinese researchers found that patients who were administered the drug saw their cough, fever and pneumonia go away faster than in a group that did not receive it, according to the New York Times.

The illness also appeared less likely to become severe among those who were treated with hydroxychloroquine, according to the small study posted on the preprint server medRxiv before undergoing peer review.

However, the study did not include data on severely ill patients.

The authors said the findings were promising, but that more research was needed on how hydroxychloroquine might work in treating COVID-19 and how to best use it.