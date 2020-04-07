April 7, 2020

The Trump team plans to send substantial numbers of Haitians back to Haiti in an ICE operation that will violate President Moise’s closing of Haitian airspace. The Haitians, being deported, have been exposed to COVID-19 while in detention. Deporting them into Haiti is like pouring gasoline on a fire.

Haiti has no effective infrastructure to handle the COVID-19 dangers.

We really have no hospitals.

Port-au-Prince no longer has a government morgue.

The medical system is basically non-existent.

Of 13,000,000 Haitians – should the COVID-19 infection take hold – some 6,000,000 – or more – may become infected.

We could lose more than 500,000 dead – a figure exceeding the 330,000 lost to the 12 January 2010 earthquake.

The ICE flight into Haiti will violate President Moise’s closure of Haitian airspace.