AMERICAN GOVERNMENT IRRESPONSIBLE WITH COVID-19 – SENDS AIRCRAFT CARRIER ROOSEVELT TO SOUTH VIETNAM MARCH 10 FOR VISIT WHEN VIRUS PRESENT – THEN FIRES CAPTAIN WHEN HE REACTS – NOW SENDS INFECTED HAITIAN TO HAITI- A TOTALLY UNPREPARED COUNTRY – HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS MAY DIE

   April 7, 2020

April 7, 2020

The Trump team plans to send substantial numbers of Haitians back to Haiti in an ICE operation that will violate President Moise’s closing of Haitian airspace. The Haitians, being deported, have been exposed to COVID-19 while in detention. Deporting them into Haiti is like pouring gasoline on a fire.

Haiti has no effective infrastructure to handle the COVID-19 dangers.

We really have no hospitals.

Port-au-Prince no longer has a government morgue.

The medical system is basically non-existent.

Of 13,000,000 Haitians – should the COVID-19 infection take hold – some 6,000,000 – or more – may become infected.

We could lose more than 500,000 dead – a figure exceeding the 330,000 lost to the 12 January 2010 earthquake.

The ICE flight into Haiti will violate President Moise’s closure of Haitian airspace.

Should ICE proceed, the Government of Haiti should seize the aircraft.

