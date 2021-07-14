AMERICAN DELEGATION ARRIVES IN HAITI FOR MEETINGS WITH A DOZEN, OR SO, WHO REPRESENT NO ONE – TO DECIDE THE FUTURE OF 14,000,000

July 14, 2021

DEMOCRACY IN ACTION!

The American State Department has send a delegation to Haiti.

This group plans to schedule meetings with what they refer to as “Stakeholders.”

The “Stakeholders” represent no one, other than Two Dogs and a Cat . They don’t represent even a minute percentage of the Haitian electorate.

The so-called Opposition

The Group of 9 , formed from the top 9 political parties in the last election, represents only 17% of the population, when their vote totals are added together. One member of The Group of 9,Edmunde Beauzile, a Presidential candidate against Jovenel Moise, commanded a staggering total of something like 1700 votes against Jovenel Moise’s 68% of the overall total

Whatever solution is arrived at now has little to zero chance of surviving .