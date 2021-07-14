AMERICAN DELEGATION ARRIVES IN HAITI FOR MEETINGS WITH A DOZEN, OR SO, WHO REPRESENT NO ONE – TO DECIDE THE FUTURE OF 14,000,000

The American State Department has send a delegation to Haiti.
This group plans to schedule meetings with what they refer to as “Stakeholders.”
The “Stakeholders” represent no one, other than Two Dogs and a Cat. They don’t represent even a minute percentage of the Haitian electorate.
The so-called Opposition
The Group of 9, formed from the top 9 political parties in the last election, represents only 17% of the population, when their vote totals are added together. One member of The Group of 9,Edmunde Beauzile, a Presidential candidate against Jovenel Moise, commanded a staggering total of something like 1700 votes against Jovenel Moise’s 68% of the overall total
Whatever solution is arrived at now has little to zero chance of surviving.
No matter what, whoever sits on the throne, te Americans MUST provide him with security, otherwise the elements that must be controlled, wll kill him/her.