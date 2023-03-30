A RETURN FROM THE GRAVE – THE MAJOR THIEF, AND ENEMY OF OUR EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM – NESMY MANIGAT BOASTS TO FRIENDS: “I WILL SOON BE IMPORTANT IN THIS GOVERNMENT!”- Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

Mar 10, 2019
NESMY MANIGAT FOR PRESIDENT!
I can remember a conversation, sometime during 1988, with a major Haitian businessman who observed. “You could kill someone, leave the country for 6 months, change your name and return, with no problem.”
Sadly, his philosophy holds true today.
At one point Jean-Lucien Ligonde stole some $2,500,000 from the Notre Dame. When caught he agreed to pay. After one $100,000 payment he fled to the States. After the earthquake, he and his wife returned – seemingly rehabilitated – to become key figures in rebuilding projects.
http://www.haitian-truth.org/wanted-dead-or-alive-jean-lucien-ligonde/
NOW, you can commit a major crime/crimes and remain in the country, keeping your head down – for a few months – then reappear to be welcomed back onto whatever team might be in power.
Such is the case of Nesmy Manigat.
As Minister of Education, Nesmy Manigat pillaged and plundered the ministry, stealing millions while maintaining dozens of journalists on the Ministry payroll, to maintain his public image. The quality of education plummeted as his paid journalists prompted images of success.
He was then, and perhaps still is, focused on a potential Presidential Campaign!!
WOW!!
PRESIDENT NESMY MANIGAT!!
He could then join “at the top of the Food Chain for major Haitian thieves, and we have some World Class examples!”
Time to neutralize guys like Nesmy Manigat, Ligonde and similar criminals from the Haitian game. Surely we have enough honest/competent people to fill positions, and act as advisors to the government!
The situation becomes more dangerous as President Jovenel Moise seems to be shielded from any outside influence, that might make his Presidency a success. A few insiders can create an impenetrable “Force Field” around him, allowing penetration only to those who march to their own drum beat.
No one seems to learn from Haiti’s bleak, and easy to understand history of such weaknesses. It is almost formulaic…. 2 + 2 = 4.
The inscription, on the wall of King Tut’s tomb said it all – thousands of years ago:
“I have seen yesterday. I know tomorrow.”
Perhaps someone will derail just one of the major criminals who would steal our Hope and cash yet again.
The guys from BMPAD/ONA, OFNAC… etc. just stole a few millions in cash.
Nesmy Manigat stole millions, and our childrens’ future!
Nesmy Manigat should be pursued for the cash he took from the Ministry of Education, and the damage he did to out childrens’ educational future. Nesmy Manigat should never obtain a discharge for his period as Minister of Education.
He should get a number on his chest in a PNH photo.
We are not optimistic.
Manigat with PSUGO checks. He plundered PSUGO along with a lot of Senators and Deputies. It was their piggybank.
Money is the lubricant of Haitian life. Enough cash can solve any problem, no matter how disgusting.
Nesmy Manigat stole enough to guarantee the ability to solve any local problem, while honest Haitians suffer the consequences of his crimes.
WHEN WILL SOMEONE BREAK THIS PREDICTABLE CYCLE?
PERHAPS PRESIDENT JOVENEL MOISE WILL ANSWER THE CRY OF HIS PEOPLE.
HE WAS IN TUNE WITH THEM, BEFORE HIS INNER CIRCLE CUT HIM OFF.
_____________________________________________________________________