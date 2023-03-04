A MOUNTAIN BEHIND A MOUNTAIN – SANCTIONS WITHOUT ANY BASIC CRITERIA ARE MEANINGLESS AND DISRUPTIVE & DANGEROUS

MICHAEL COLLINS
A ROUGH TRANSLATION FROM RECENT FRENCH ARTICLE:
SANCTION – has become a key term in recent conversations about Haiti. Personalities from the world of politics and the business sector are accused by foreign governments of corruption, drug smuggling, or support of gangs..
No evidence.
No court judgement. .
NO PROOF!!!
Just a tweet.
A few sentences on a website and voila! The penalties are spelled out, photos of those Sanctioned are published. Instantly, accounts frozen, visas cancelled, lives threatened. Without any opportunity to defend themselves, those sanctioned are faced with potential financial and personal destruction.
In Haiti, such accusations could mean death.
Haitians “know” they have – for years – been cheated, violated, and deceived by many who take advantage of criminal opportunities. Corrupt citizens, politicians, drug-dealers, gang leaders. Because of this, there is an immediate tendency to cheer the Sanctions.
Sanctions, against the guilty remain an overdue action.
Rony Celestin comes to mind as this guy, with no visible means of support, buys countlesss multi-million dollar properties. A well known purchase saw $4,500,000 invested in a luxury Canadian home, occupied by his wife, which was finally seized by the Canadian government. Now a Haitian judge has issued an arrest warrant for Celestin, who is probably in the Dominican Republic.
Celestin says he will “talk” if brought to Justice. That could be interesting!
However, Sanctions, against the innocent are against the very foundation of British Common Law, upon which the Canadian/American legal systems are based.
Canada has long been seen as the puppet of our American friends. It would seem, to any serious observer, that Canada has Sanctioned individuals upon the request of the American government, without any basic Criteria that would see these sanctions stand any challenge in the. American/Canadin court systems.
But, when we consider Canada, the leader of today’ sanction process, is now struggling to provide retrospective evidence to justify their Sanctions – in many cases there seems to be none Is Canada selfishly structuring Haiti’s situation according to its interests, and those of its allies? If Canada has no evidence to justify the sanctions issued, what is the basis of its decision-making?
More than ten Haitian political actors are funded by the Canadian Embassy.
That says much!
A simple comment considered derogatory towards Canada and you are sanctioned on the basis of the “siveye rapòte” of the locals funded by Canada, to generate information from the political and private sectors..
The case of Delphine Gardère is very telling. Delphine performed two abortions for Salim Succar. He broke off relations Delphine. And now Delphine becomes the “an kachèt” mistress of Canadian Ambassador Sébastien Carrière.
That’s it.
Nothing worse than a woman scorned!!
Salim Succar is sanctioned. And Delphine Gardère, celebrated it publicly. making a comment under the publication of her new lover Sébastien Carrière.
Haitian public figures must be very careful because Sébastien Carrière is a “krèy” addict. Between two orgies, this great “kréyeur” par excellence can therefore establish a list just to satisfy the appetites for revenge of his dear “kréyeuses”.
Super dangerous!
Everyone knows that it was Edouard Baussan who put forward the names of Rony Celestin and Gilbert Bigio. Everyone knows that it was René Max Auguste who forced the sanction of Reynold Deeb.
On what basis?
Are there solid cases on which these sanctions are based?
No ! Pure gossip! Tripotage!
Meanwhile, Sébastien Carrière promotes his favorite candidate Jacqy Lumarque.
Many believe Jacky Lumarque is behind sanctions against Gary Bodeau, Laurent Lamothe, Jean Henry Céant and Jocelerme Privert. And as the villain always does a work that deceives him, the “kréyeur” Sébastien Carrière could not resist publishing a tweet in praise his candidate in next presidential elections.
Over time, list of Sanctions will be long. Their validity must be questioned.
It will have a length proportional to the many sessions of “krèy” sprinkled with tafia and tripotage favoured by ambassador Sébastien Carrière. But, like a colossus with feet of clay, this list will not stand the Tsunami of Truth that will finally arise. This is why the United States is more cautious in drawing up their list. The United States is aware of legal challenges that will erupt.
What about Canada?
“Kanada pa pridan!”
And the country of human rights risks paying the salty bill for the “tripotag” of its ambassador in Haiti.
Time will tell !
James CANCOULE Jr
