A MOUNTAIN BEHIND A MOUNTAIN – 0100 HOURS JOVENEL MOISE ASSASSINATED BY FOREIGN MERCENARIES PRETENDING TO BE DEA AGENTS – WHO IS RESPONSIBLE

0230 July 7, 2021

Shortly after 02:44 A.M. foreign mercenaries, driving 4 Nissan Patrols and 2 pick-ups without license plates, claiming to be DEA agents, stormed President Moise’s home, at Pelerin 5 and killed him.

The attackers yelled “DEA Stand Down!! “, as they attacked. These voices may be of use in identifying the killers.

Some suggest members of the attack team spoke Spanish, leading to rumors the team came from Venezuela or Columbia.

Why not Miami.

A lot of heavy machine gun fire created chaos throughout the area.

President Moise died from his wounds while his wife, Martine, is in hospital with injuries.

Representatives of the American embassy were on site, shortly after the incident and are still there at this moment.

This is the first act in what will be an ever-expanding disaster for Haiti. Over the past months, a tiny, tiny, tiny, small, itsy bitsy minority has been allowed to disrupt the lives of all Haitians. Perhaps one of these mice is involved with this crime.

Many different possible motivations exist.

The vehicles are the first piece of the thread that will lead to the killers.

Thinking of the proverb, “A mountain behind a mountain,” the possible intellectual authors of this outrage are many.

We haven’t confirmed this last piece of information. There are reports that the assassins have been captured in Petion-Ville.

The story has just begun.

CONTRARY TO THE INSULTS OF A FEW MICE, LIKE ANDRE MICHEL AND HIS ASSOCIATES, JOVENEL MOISE HAS CAST A GIANT SHADOW OVER HAITI.

A toute fin utile

L’article 149 se lit désormais comme suit :

En cas de vacance de la Présidence de la République soit par démission, destitution, décès ou en cas d’incapacité physique ou mentale permanente dûment constatée, le Conseil des Ministres, sous la présidence du Premier Ministre exerce le Pouvoir Exécutif jusqu’à l’élection d’un autre Président.

Dans ce cas, le scrutin pour l’élection du nouveau Président de la République pour le temps qui reste à courir a lieu soixante (60) jours au moins et cent vingt (120) jours au plus après l’ouverture de la vacance, conformément à la Constitution et à la loi électorale.

Dans le cas où la vacance se produit à partir de la quatrième année du mandat présidentiel, l’Assemblée Nationale se réunit d’office dans les soixante (60) jours qui suivent la vacance pour élire un nouveau Président Provisoire de la République pour le temps qui reste à courir.