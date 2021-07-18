A MAGAZINE ARTICLE CLAIMING REVELATION OF PRESIDENT JOVENEL MOISE ASSASSINATION DETAILS- Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

Article in Spanish appeared in magazine SAMANA July 17, 2021

El testimonio del capitán Germán Alejandro Rivera es clave en la investigación.

The operation which led to the assassination of Jovenel Moïse benefited from the complicity of agents of the presidential guard, according to the Colombian ex-soldier Juan Carlos Yepes, reports the news magazine SEMANA which quotes Haitian police and judicial sources.

The events of the fatal night from Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 July last took place with six cars and personnel as follows: “the first was assigned to three Haitian police officers and soldiers (r) John Jairo Ramírez Gómez and Manuel Antonio Grosso Martínez. This group was responsible for capturing the police at the first security perimeter of the presidential house, handcuffing them, and take them to the back of the vehicle. They then moved to the second checkpoint and did the same.

In the second vehicle were former military officers Mauricio Javier Romero Medina, Mario Palacios Palacios, Víctor Albeiro Pineda Cardona and Naiser Franco Castañeda.

In a third car were Haitian/Americans James Solages and Joseph Vincent, Captain (r) Germán Alejandro Rivera García and Sergeant Duberney Capador.

In the fourth truck were ex-soldiers Jheyner Alberto Carmona Flórez, Francisco Eladio Uribe, Alejandro Giraldo.

Gersaín Mendivelso Jaimes. Colonel (r) Carlos Giovanni Guerrero and the other former soldiers were traveling in the fifth car: Edwin Enrique Blanquicet, Enalber Vargas Gómez and John Jairo Suárez Alegría.

Occupants of these two vehicles were to ensure the security of the front perimeter of the house.

Sergeant (r) Ángel Mario Yarce and ex-soldiers Neil Durán Cáceres, John Jader Andela, Miguel Guillermo Garzón and Alex Miller Peña were in the last truck. They were responsible for guarding the rear of the house,

Sergeant (r) Yarce was assigned to enter the house where President Jovenel Moïse resided and gather information from CCTV. According to the ex-soldier, he was in the last group, “reads an article published in the columns of the Magazine dated July 17, 2021.

“Once they arrived at the scene, three policemen, plus the two Colombians, went in and neutralized the policemen (guards of the presidential house), and handcuffed them,” said Juan Carlos Yepes.

The operation inside the presidential house would have lasted around 28 minutes, he said.

The planned evacuation plan turned sour.

That’s when the group dispersed. Some took refuge in the Taiwanese embassy in the hope of obtaining diplomatic protection. Others took refuge in other houses in Pétion-Ville commune after being chased by the national police, the ex-officer added.

The plan was to first arrest Jovenel Moïse, but shortly before July 7, the sponsors of the act ordered the assassination of the de facto President.

About thirty people were arrested and arrest warrants were issued for additional alleged plotters, informs the Director General of the National Police, Léon Charles who announced the continuation of the investigation into the assassination of Jovenel Moïse whose funeral will take place on July 23, in Cap-Haitien.

COMMENT: HAITIAN-TRUTH.ORG

ocWe cannot vouch for accuracy of this information, but it makes some sense in a totally confusing situation.

Quote: “The plan was to first arrest Jovenel Moïse, but shortly before July 7, the sponsors of the act ordered the assassination of the de facto President”

WHO WAS THE SPONSOR?

I AM SURE THE AUTHORITIES ALREADY KNOW HIS/HER/THEIR IDENTIDY