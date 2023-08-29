$50,000,000 BRIBE TO KENYA FOR FUTILE SUPPORT IN HAITI

August 30, 2023

The $400,000,000 Boondoggle will see a team of Kenyans arrive in Haiti to help counteract our gangs.

How can Kenyans, who speak only English and Swahili deal with a situation controlled by Creole?

How can foreigners comprehend the subtleties of our society??

Of course, they will filter their actions through interpreters, but this is like having “sex through a sock.”

The process is simply another United Nations mission, doomed from the start.

MINISTAH should have taught us something. Haiti is in its present disastrous situation because of that screw up!!

The $400,000,000 projected budget would be better invested in Haitian infrastructure to see PNH officers’ pay increased, training expanded and better equipment acquired. Some of the money could go to support of the Bon Repos hospital project that is supposed to supply medical care for PNH officers, and their families.

At the moment, injured officers are often left to find their own medical.

External interference, in Haitian affairs, is responsible for Haiti’s present disaster.

Stop blaming the Haitian society.

We really have our American friends to thank for our downward decline since 1986 and the infliction of Democracy upon a society with no comprehension of this subject.